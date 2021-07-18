Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf said captain Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma are the only two standout performers in the India team.
Kohli is arguably the best batsman in all three formats, while Rohit is known to be among the most dangerous openers in limited overs cricket.
Despite having two world-class batsmen in Kohli and Rohit, Yousuf feels that India don’t have the quality batsmen they once possessed.
“The difference between India and the rest of the world is the fact that they have always had great batsmen and strength in depth when it came to batting,” he told PakPassion.
“Having said that, I do feel that at the moment their batting standards are not as high as they used to be. Whereas before, their top 6 in Test cricket would all have been world-class opponents, highly respected and highly talented cricketers, what you might find now is that just 2 or 3 of their top 6 would be considered world-class, and certainly not at the level they once were.
“Virat Kohli is the stand-out performer for them in all formats and Rohit Sharma is great in white-ball formats, but apart from these two I don’t think there are any outstanding batsmen in the Indian line-up.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: Hasn’t been replaced since there is no one better than him, Wasim Akram on senior Pakistan player who can still unleash big shots
One thought on “The only two standout performers, Pakistan legend Mohammad Yousuf on two batsmen who are elite run-scorers”
Babar azam is also called white ball cricket