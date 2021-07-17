Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram said power-hitter Mohammad Hafeez hasn’t been replaced since there is no one better than him at the moment.

Hafeez has been a regular face in Pakistan’s T20 squad and ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

While he hasn’t been able to maintain his red-hot form this year, the 40-year-old is still part of the team.

“If there was any other good batsman, he would have been replaced but that’s not the case,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the first T20 International against England on Friday, Hafeez smashed 24 runs off 10 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

With a 1-0 lead in hand, Pakistan will look to seal the series in the second T20 International on Sunday.

