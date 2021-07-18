Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan icon Mohammad Yousuf said he worked with Israrullah and Omair Bin Yousuf on their batting.

Yousuf helped the duo during a recent camp at the National High Performance Centre, where he is the batting coach.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Israrullah was the ninth-highest run-scorer with 732 runs in 11 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 38.52.

As for Omair, he accumulated 443 runs in eight games for Sindh, which included two hundreds, at an average of 29.53.

“Israrullah and Omair Bin Yousuf have also had some work done on their batting. My ultimate aim is to make these batsmen improve their techniques, so they are ready for the challenges of First-class cricket,” Yousuf told PakPassion.

