Iconic Pakistan seamer Wasim Akram said captain Babar Azam must improve his dot ball percentage in the first six overs in T20 cricket.
Azam actively looks to score runs when at the crease and has been in fabulous form in the ongoing tour of England.
In the recent three-match ODI series, which Pakistan lost 3-0, Azam scored 177 runs, which included a career-best 158, at an average of 59.
In the first T20 International, he smashed a brilliant 85 to lead his side to a 31-run win.
“I think Babar needs to improve his dot ball percentage in the first six overs,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
With a 1-0 lead in hand, Pakistan will look to seal the series in the second T20 International on Sunday.
