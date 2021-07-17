Wasim Akram: “Hafeez is 40 odd, he is physically very fit and part of the team. I’m happy that he is playing well”
Pakistan icon Wasim Akram said veteran power-hitter Mohammad Hafeez is “physically very fit” despite being 40 years old.
The Sultan of Swing added that he is happy Hafeez “is playing well” and still part of the national team.
In the first T20 International against England on Friday, Hafeez smashed 24 runs off 10 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.
“Hafeez is 40 odd, he is physically very fit and part of the team. I’m happy that he is playing well,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
With a 1-0 lead in hand, Pakistan will look to seal the series in the second T20 International on Sunday.
