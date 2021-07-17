Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan icon Wasim Akram said veteran power-hitter Mohammad Hafeez is “physically very fit” despite being 40 years old.

The Sultan of Swing added that he is happy Hafeez “is playing well” and still part of the national team.

In the first T20 International against England on Friday, Hafeez smashed 24 runs off 10 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

“Hafeez is 40 odd, he is physically very fit and part of the team. I’m happy that he is playing well,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

With a 1-0 lead in hand, Pakistan will look to seal the series in the second T20 International on Sunday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is not consistent, Wasim Akram on emerging Pakistan power-hitter

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31603 ( 15.51 % ) Babar Azam 142450 ( 69.9 % ) Steve Smith 5076 ( 2.49 % ) Ben Stokes 6232 ( 3.06 % ) Kane Williamson 8996 ( 4.41 % ) Joe Root 163 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1257 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 367 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5392 ( 2.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 613 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 445 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1200 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31603 ( 15.51 % ) Babar Azam 142450 ( 69.9 % ) Steve Smith 5076 ( 2.49 % ) Ben Stokes 6232 ( 3.06 % ) Kane Williamson 8996 ( 4.41 % ) Joe Root 163 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1257 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 367 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5392 ( 2.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 613 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 445 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1200 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related