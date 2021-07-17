He is not consistent, Wasim Akram on emerging Pakistan power-hitter

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan great Wasim Akram said big-hitting batsman Haider Ali was one of the players who was unearthed in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but he has not been consistent enough at the international level.

Haider has scored 42 runs in two ODIs at an average of 21.

As for T20 Internationals, he has accumulated 256 runs in 15 games, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 19.69 and a strike-rate of 131.95.

The 20-year-old was supposed to be part of Pakistan’s ODI and T20 squads for the tour of England and the West Indies, but he was withdrawn and replaced by Sohaib Maqsood after breaching the PSL’s Health and Safety Protocols by meeting with people outside the bio-secure bubble.

“We have had six PSL seasons but can you name one batsman which came through the emerging category. Haider Ali’s name came up but he is not consistent,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ongoing tour of England, Pakistan lost the ODI series 3-0, but bounced back to win the first T20 International by 31 runs.

With a 1-0 lead in hand, Pakistan will look to seal the series in the second T20 International on Sunday.

