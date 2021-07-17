Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm quick bowler Wasim Akram said senior batsman Mohammad Hafeez is “out of form” right now.

Hafeez ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

Since then, however, his form has cooled down.

In the first T20 International against England on Friday, Hafeez smashed 24 runs off 10 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

“Currently he is out of form,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

With a 1-0 lead in hand, Pakistan will look to seal the series in the second T20 International on Sunday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Physically very fit, Wasim Akram happy 40-year-old Pakistan player is still playing well

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31603 ( 15.51 % ) Babar Azam 142450 ( 69.9 % ) Steve Smith 5076 ( 2.49 % ) Ben Stokes 6232 ( 3.06 % ) Kane Williamson 8996 ( 4.41 % ) Joe Root 163 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1257 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 367 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5392 ( 2.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 613 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 445 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1200 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31603 ( 15.51 % ) Babar Azam 142450 ( 69.9 % ) Steve Smith 5076 ( 2.49 % ) Ben Stokes 6232 ( 3.06 % ) Kane Williamson 8996 ( 4.41 % ) Joe Root 163 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1257 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 367 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5392 ( 2.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 613 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 445 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1200 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related