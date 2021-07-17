Wasim Akram on Mohammad Hafeez: “Currently he is out of form”
Legendary Pakistan left-arm quick bowler Wasim Akram said senior batsman Mohammad Hafeez is “out of form” right now.
Hafeez ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.
Since then, however, his form has cooled down.
In the first T20 International against England on Friday, Hafeez smashed 24 runs off 10 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.
“Currently he is out of form,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
With a 1-0 lead in hand, Pakistan will look to seal the series in the second T20 International on Sunday.
