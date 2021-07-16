Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq said Mohammad Yousuf identified two major weaknesses he has when batting during a recent National High Performance Centre camp in Lahore.

Shafiq noted the first issue relates to his body being “a bit open while playing the back of a length ball and out-swing”.

He said to solve the problem, he is working on ensuring his body is side on.

As for the second obstacle, Shafiq has been “working on my trigger movement because I move a little at the release point of the ball”.

“I have always benefited from camps such as these. Yousuf bhai pointed out two or three things, while I was playing in the domestic season, which I agreed with,” he told the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“The first was that my body was a bit open while playing the back of a length ball and out-swing. We are working on it so that my body isn’t open but side on.

“I have also been working on my trigger movement because I move a little at the release point of the ball. Yousuf bhai has made me wait a little so that I don’t move until the bowler releases the ball. These are two basic points I have to work on.”

Shafiq last played international cricket in August 2020 and has been ignored by the national selectors since then.

The veteran batsman was one of the top performers in the most recent edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he finished as the seventh-highest run-scorer with 748 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which included two centuries and five fifties, at an average of 53.42.

He followed that up with 351 runs in 11 games in the Pakistan Cup, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 35.10.

