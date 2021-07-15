Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq said it is time for him to be a better batsman and show just how good he is in the upcoming domestic season.

Shafiq is determined to shine in domestic cricket after attending a National High Performance Centre camp in Lahore, where he worked with Mohammad Yousuf.

Yousuf, who is the batting coach at the NHPC, pointed out a lot of the problems Shafiq has, and the 35-year-old is now making the necessary preparations to ensure he is in the best form possible.

“I hope I can utilise [it] this time to its fullest and I can implement the things I have learned in our upcoming domestic season and come forward as a better batsman,” he told the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Shafiq last played international cricket in August 2020 and has been ignored by the national selectors since then.

The veteran batsman was one of the top performers in the most recent edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he finished as the seventh-highest run-scorer with 748 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which included two centuries and five fifties, at an average of 53.42.

He followed that up with 351 runs in 11 games in the Pakistan Cup, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 35.10.

