Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said opening batsman Sharjeel Khan has to be hidden in the field.

The Sultan of Swing added that Sharjeel usually goes to short fine leg when Pakistan are bowling.

Wasim’s comments come after Sharjeel has been criticised for being overweight.

However, the big-hitter has been working hard to get fitter and is currently part of the T20 squad for the tours of England and the West Indies.

“Yeah, he does [struggle in few areas of the game]. Obviously fielding, you have to hide him in the field. He immediately goes to short fine leg when he is fielding,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost the ODI series against England 3-0 and will now be looking to bounce back in the three-match T20 series, which begins on Friday.

