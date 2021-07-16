Change your game, Wasim tells Pakistan big-hitter who can play exceptional shots

Wasim Akram has told Sharjeel Khan to change his game

Wasim Akram: “I told him in PSL as well that you have to change your game. As a bowler, if I’m bowling to Sharjeel, I know that I’m only going to get hit if I bowl a bad ball or he plays an exceptional shot”

Iconic Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wasim Akram has urged power-hitter Sharjeel Khan to change his game.

Wasim noted that if he were bowling to Sharjeel, he would know that “I’m only going to get hit if I bowl a bad ball or he plays an exceptional shot”.

The Sultan of Swing revealed that he spoke to Sharjeel about this during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“I told him in PSL as well that you have to change your game. As a bowler, if I’m bowling to Sharjeel, I know that I’m only going to get hit if I bowl a bad ball or he plays an exceptional shot,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sharjeel is currently part of the T20 squad for the tours of England and the West Indies.

Pakistan lost the ODI series against England 3-0 and will now be looking to bounce back in the three-match T20 series, which begins on Friday.

