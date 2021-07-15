Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan veteran Asad Shafiq said legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf noticed some weaknesses in his batting technique.

Shafiq’s comments come after he worked with Yousuf as part of a National High Performance Centre camp that was held in Lahore recently.

The 35-year-old noted that he has been trying to work on the problems Yousuf, who is the batting coach at the NHPC, pointed out to him.

“He has told me a lot of things and we agreed on certain things such as batting technique which I have been trying to work on,” he told the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Shafiq last played international cricket in August 2020 and has been ignored by the national selectors since then.

The senior batsman was one of the top performers in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he finished as the seventh-highest run-scorer with 748 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which included two centuries and five fifties, at an average of 53.42.

He followed that up with 351 runs in 11 games in the Pakistan Cup, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 35.10.

