Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq said he has been working with legendary player Mohammad Yousuf throughout the domestic season.

This comes after Shafiq attended a National High Performance Centre camp, where he worked with Yousuf again.

Yousuf is the batting coach at the NHPC.

Shafiq last played international cricket in August 2020 and has been ignored by the national selectors since then.

The 35-year-old was one of the top performers in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he finished as the seventh-highest run-scorer with 748 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which included two centuries and five fifties, at an average of 53.42.

He followed that up with 351 runs in 11 games in the Pakistan Cup, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 35.10.

“I had worked with [Mohammad] Yousuf bhai during the season and I have now been working with him since the day I arrived,” he told the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

