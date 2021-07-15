Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran batsman Asad Shafiq said he got proper batting practice while working with legendary cricketer Mohammad Yousuf at the National High Performance Centre camp in Lahore.

Yousuf is the batting coach at the NHPC and has worked with Shafiq regularly.

Shafiq last played international cricket in August 2020 and has been overlooked by the national selectors since then.

The 35-year-old was one of the top performers in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he finished as the seventh-highest run-scorer with 748 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which included two centuries and five fifties, at an average of 53.42.

He followed that up with 351 runs in 11 games in the Pakistan Cup, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 35.10.

“I am getting proper batting practice here,” he told the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

