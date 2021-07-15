Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir said he wants to get a better central contract in the future.

This comes after he was given an Emerging Category central contract for the 2021/22 season.

However, the 27-year-old, who is the son of legendary spinner Abdul Qadir, has vowed to keep improving so that he gets promoted when the next contract list comes around.

“I have worked really hard for the things I am getting step by step. I always try to give a 100 percent,” he said on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Whenever I get a chance in a match or a camp, I give it my all. My name being announced for a central contract is a very proud moment for me.

“I want to improve my performances and be promoted to the upper categories of the central contract. This is the reward for someone to do well for his team and PCB gives players that reward. I will keep giving it my all in every chance I get.

“There are a lot of good feelings. It is a very proud moment for me and my family. I feel very proud whenever I am named in any series or camps for the team. My father had always wished for me to play for Pakistan and his dream is now complete.

“My dream is also complete. Whenever my name is announced, I miss my father a lot. I miss him before the start of every series.”

Qadir is part of Pakistan’s ODI and T20 squads for the tours of England and the West Indies.

However, he didn’t feature in the three-match ODI series against England.

Pakistan lost the ODI series 3-0 and will now be looking to bounce back in the three-match T20 series, which begins on Friday.

