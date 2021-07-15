Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan “is in the form of his life”.

Rizwan excelled in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained the Multan Sultans, and had a decent campaign in the ODI series against England.

In the PSL, Rizwan finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 500 runs in 12 matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 45.45 and a strike-rate of 127.87.

As for the three-match ODI series against England, he made 92 runs, which included a top score of 74 in the third ODI, at an average of 30.66.

“Rizwan is in the form of his life,” Aaqib told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost the ODI series 3-0 and will now be looking to bounce back in the three-match T20 series, which begins on Friday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Absolutely phenomenal, Aaqib Javed on Pakistan player performing like a superstar

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31594 ( 15.51 % ) Babar Azam 142376 ( 69.9 % ) Steve Smith 5075 ( 2.49 % ) Ben Stokes 6231 ( 3.06 % ) Kane Williamson 8988 ( 4.41 % ) Joe Root 163 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1256 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 367 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5392 ( 2.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 613 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 444 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1199 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31594 ( 15.51 % ) Babar Azam 142376 ( 69.9 % ) Steve Smith 5075 ( 2.49 % ) Ben Stokes 6231 ( 3.06 % ) Kane Williamson 8988 ( 4.41 % ) Joe Root 163 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1256 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 367 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5392 ( 2.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 613 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 444 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1199 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related