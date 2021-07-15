Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan “is in the form of his life”.
Rizwan excelled in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained the Multan Sultans, and had a decent campaign in the ODI series against England.
In the PSL, Rizwan finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 500 runs in 12 matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 45.45 and a strike-rate of 127.87.
As for the three-match ODI series against England, he made 92 runs, which included a top score of 74 in the third ODI, at an average of 30.66.
“Rizwan is in the form of his life,” Aaqib told Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan lost the ODI series 3-0 and will now be looking to bounce back in the three-match T20 series, which begins on Friday.
