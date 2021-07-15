In the form of his life, Aaqib Javed on Pakistan player scoring runs non-stop

Posted on by
Aaqib Javed said Mohammad Rizwan is in the form of his life

Aaqib Javed: “Rizwan is in the form of his life”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan “is in the form of his life”.

Rizwan excelled in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained the Multan Sultans, and had a decent campaign in the ODI series against England.

In the PSL, Rizwan finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 500 runs in 12 matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 45.45 and a strike-rate of 127.87.

As for the three-match ODI series against England, he made 92 runs, which included a top score of 74 in the third ODI, at an average of 30.66.

“Rizwan is in the form of his life,” Aaqib told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost the ODI series 3-0 and will now be looking to bounce back in the three-match T20 series, which begins on Friday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Absolutely phenomenal, Aaqib Javed on Pakistan player performing like a superstar

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply