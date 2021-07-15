Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed said Mohammad Rizwan’s performances as of late have been absolutely phenomenal.
Rizwan was in good form in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained the Multan Sultans, and maintained it in the ODI series against England.
In the PSL, Rizwan finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 500 runs in 12 matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 45.45 and a strike-rate of 127.87.
As for the three-match ODI series against England, he made 92 runs, which included a top score of 74 in the third ODI, at an average of 30.66.
“The good thing about the team is Mohammad Rizwan’s phenomenal performances,” Aaqib told Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan lost the ODI series 3-0 and will now be looking to bounce back in the three-match T20 series, which begins on Friday.
