Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said former captain Ramiz Raja told him to keep his head still while batting.

Rizwan noted that the advice he received “helped me a lot” as it enabled him to become a better batsman and score more runs.

It should be noted that the 29-year-old was in outstanding form in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained the Multan Sultans.

In the PSL, Rizwan finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 500 runs in 12 matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 45.45 and a strike-rate of 127.87.

As for the recently-concluded three-match ODI series against England, he made 92 runs, which included a top score of 74 in the third ODI, at an average of 30.66.

“Once Ramiz Raja was walking beside the nets and he asked me to keep [my] head still, which helped me a lot,” Rizwan said while speaking to opener Fakhar Zaman for PCB Digital.

Pakistan lost the ODI series 3-0 and will now be looking to bounce back in the three-match T20 series, which begins on Friday.

