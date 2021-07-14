Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has revealed that he received a lot of tips from legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi, power-hitter Mohammad Hafeez and iconic spinner Mushtaq Ahmed.

Rizwan was in fantastic form throughout the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained the Multan Sultans, and maintained it in the ODI series against England.

In the PSL, Rizwan finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 500 runs in 12 matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 45.45 and a strike-rate of 127.87.

As for the three-match ODI series against England, he made 92 runs, which included a top score of 74 in the third ODI, at an average of 30.66.

“I was fortunate enough to get tips from Mohammad Hafeez, Mushtaq Ahmed and Shahid Afridi,” Rizwan said while speaking to opener Fakhar Zaman for PCB Digital.

Pakistan lost the ODI series 3-0 and will now be looking to bounce back in the three-match T20 series, which begins on Friday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: No one believed I could hit long sixes, Pakistan batsman who has worked hard on his power-hitting says

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 19951 ( 18.86 % ) Waqar Younis 2060 ( 1.95 % ) Javed Miandad 6514 ( 6.16 % ) Shahid Afridi 30636 ( 28.97 % ) Imran Khan 20204 ( 19.1 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2396 ( 2.27 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1681 ( 1.59 % ) Hanif Mohammad 267 ( 0.25 % ) Younis Khan 4079 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1712 ( 1.62 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6357 ( 6.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 7583 ( 7.17 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 822 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1498 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 19951 ( 18.86 % ) Waqar Younis 2060 ( 1.95 % ) Javed Miandad 6514 ( 6.16 % ) Shahid Afridi 30636 ( 28.97 % ) Imran Khan 20204 ( 19.1 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2396 ( 2.27 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1681 ( 1.59 % ) Hanif Mohammad 267 ( 0.25 % ) Younis Khan 4079 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1712 ( 1.62 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6357 ( 6.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 7583 ( 7.17 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 822 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1498 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related