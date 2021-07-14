Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has revealed that he received a lot of tips from legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi, power-hitter Mohammad Hafeez and iconic spinner Mushtaq Ahmed.
Rizwan was in fantastic form throughout the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained the Multan Sultans, and maintained it in the ODI series against England.
In the PSL, Rizwan finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 500 runs in 12 matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 45.45 and a strike-rate of 127.87.
As for the three-match ODI series against England, he made 92 runs, which included a top score of 74 in the third ODI, at an average of 30.66.
“I was fortunate enough to get tips from Mohammad Hafeez, Mushtaq Ahmed and Shahid Afridi,” Rizwan said while speaking to opener Fakhar Zaman for PCB Digital.
Pakistan lost the ODI series 3-0 and will now be looking to bounce back in the three-match T20 series, which begins on Friday.
