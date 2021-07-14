Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has revealed that early on in his career, no one believed he could hit long sixes.
However, through sheer hard work, he improved his power-hitting skills and has gone on to prove his doubters wrong.
In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained the Multan Sultans, Rizwan finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 500 runs in 12 matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 45.45 and a strike-rate of 127.87.
He also hit 10 sixes during the tournament.
As for the three-match ODI series against England, he made 92 runs, which included a top score of 74 in the third ODI, at an average of 30.66. But, he didn’t hit any sixes.
“At the start of my international career, no one believed that I could hit long sixes but of course I worked on my hard hitting ability,” Rizwan said while speaking to opener Fakhar Zaman for PCB Digital.
Pakistan lost the ODI series 3-0 and will now be looking to bounce back in the three-match T20 series, which begins on Friday.
