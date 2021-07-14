Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has revealed that early on in his career, no one believed he could hit long sixes.

However, through sheer hard work, he improved his power-hitting skills and has gone on to prove his doubters wrong.

In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained the Multan Sultans, Rizwan finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 500 runs in 12 matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 45.45 and a strike-rate of 127.87.

He also hit 10 sixes during the tournament.

As for the three-match ODI series against England, he made 92 runs, which included a top score of 74 in the third ODI, at an average of 30.66. But, he didn’t hit any sixes.

“At the start of my international career, no one believed that I could hit long sixes but of course I worked on my hard hitting ability,” Rizwan said while speaking to opener Fakhar Zaman for PCB Digital.

Pakistan lost the ODI series 3-0 and will now be looking to bounce back in the three-match T20 series, which begins on Friday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Couldn’t perform until I was promoted, Pakistan player who now bats higher up says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31592 ( 15.51 % ) Babar Azam 142371 ( 69.9 % ) Steve Smith 5075 ( 2.49 % ) Ben Stokes 6231 ( 3.06 % ) Kane Williamson 8985 ( 4.41 % ) Joe Root 163 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1256 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 367 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5392 ( 2.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 613 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 444 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1199 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31592 ( 15.51 % ) Babar Azam 142371 ( 69.9 % ) Steve Smith 5075 ( 2.49 % ) Ben Stokes 6231 ( 3.06 % ) Kane Williamson 8985 ( 4.41 % ) Joe Root 163 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1256 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 367 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5392 ( 2.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 613 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 444 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1199 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related