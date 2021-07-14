Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has revealed that he struggled to perform until he was promoted up the batting order.

Rizwan was in good form in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained the Multan Sultans, and maintained it in the ODI series against England.

In the PSL, Rizwan finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 500 runs in 12 matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 45.45 and a strike-rate of 127.87.

As for the three-match ODI series against England, he made 92 runs, which included a top score of 74 in the third ODI, at an average of 30.66.

“I always enjoyed batting but unfortunately couldn’t perform well in this department at the start of my international career, but [a] change in [the] batting order has favored me a lot,” Rizwan said while speaking to opener Fakhar Zaman for PCB Digital.

“[The] current team management has shown their confidence by promoting my batting order and I tried to capitalize [on] it well.”

Pakistan lost the ODI series 3-0 and will now be looking to bounce back in the three-match T20 series, which begins on Friday.

