Iconic Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed said there is no need to change pace bowler Shahnawaz Dahani’s bowling action too much.

Dahani, who can bowl around 140 kph, recently starred in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played a crucial role in helping the Multan Sultans win the tournament.

He finished as the highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets in 11 games at an average of 17 and an economy rate of 8.42.

“Shahnawaz Dahani has a very repeatable action so we don’t need to tinker with that too much,” Mushtaq, who was the Sultans’ spin bowling coach, told Cricket Pakistan.

“The only thing he needs is tactical guidance about how to bowl to a particular batsman. The great thing about him is that he understands the plans really quickly and implements them.”

Dahani has kept hold of his spot in the Test team for the upcoming tour of the West Indies.

He was part of the Test side for the recent series against Zimbabwe, but didn’t feature in any games.

Despite this, he will be hoping to make his international debut in the Caribbean.

Pakistan’s tour of the West Indies will consist of five T20 Internationals and two Tests, with the T20 series getting underway on July 27 and ending on August 3.

As for the Test series, it will start on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

Pakistan Test Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood

