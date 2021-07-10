Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s captaincy skills following the Multan Sultans’ triumph in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Mushtaq, who was the Sultans’ spin bowling coach, said Rizwan played an instrumental role in leading the side to their first-ever PSL trophy.

Rizwan finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 500 runs in 12 matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 45.45 and a strike-rate of 127.87.

The 29-year-old currently serves as Pakistan’s Test vice-captain, but many people believe he will captain the national team in the future.

“The coaches can only be effective when players execute their plans properly and this is exactly what our team did. A big role in making this happen was played by Rizwan who led the side really well,” Mushtaq told Cricket Pakistan.

In the first ODI against England, which Pakistan lost by nine wickets, Rizwan scored 13 runs.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against England. The ODI series began on July 8 and will conclude on July 13, while the T20 series will be held from July 16 to 20.

They will then tour the West Indies and play five T20 Internationals and two Tests, with the T20 series getting underway on July 27 and ending on August 3.

As for the Test series, it will start on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

Pakistan Test Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Qadir

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31587 ( 15.51 % ) Babar Azam 142357 ( 69.9 % ) Steve Smith 5073 ( 2.49 % ) Ben Stokes 6229 ( 3.06 % ) Kane Williamson 8981 ( 4.41 % ) Joe Root 163 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1255 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 366 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5392 ( 2.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 613 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 444 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1198 ( 0.59 % ) Back

