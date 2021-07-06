Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Multan Sultans bowling coach Azhar Mahmood believes Andy Flower would be a good option for the Pakistan head coach role.

Mahmood’s comments come after Flower guided the Sultans to their first-ever Pakistan Super League (PSL) title in his role as head coach.

It should be noted that there has been talk about Flower becoming Pakistan’s head coach in the past, but it has been nothing more than rumours and speculation.

“I have had the honour to work with Andy Flower during T10 and in two editions of PSL and I absolutely love the guy!” Mahmood, who previously served as Pakistan’s bowling coach, wrote in his blog for PakPassion.

“He has great knowledge of the modern-day game and he is renowned the world over as a coach, but the most important aspect of his style of coaching is the way he pays attention to the views of others.

“No opinion which helps the team win is too big or small for him to consider and whilst he will rightfully take the final decision, he will always listen with great care to other members of his staff and the players before doing so.

“I don’t see any reason why he cannot take on the role of Pakistan head coach in the future.”

Recently, legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar also praised Flower over the fact that he “means business wherever he goes”. The Rawalpindi Expressed added that Flower “is a great guy and a one man army”.

