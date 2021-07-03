Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said Andy Flower “means business wherever he goes” and is a “one man army”.
Akhtar’s comments come after Flower guided the Multan Sultans to their first-ever Pakistan Super League (PSL) title in his role as head coach.
It should be noted that there has been talk about Flower becoming Pakistan’s head coach in the past, but it has been nothing more than rumours and speculation.
In addition to Flower, Akhtar also praised Sultans bowling coach Azhar Mahmood for helping put together “a great team”.
“Andy Flower looks a very serious man. He means business wherever he goes. Sultans’ management is very smart,” Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
“Azhar Mahmood also helped in making a great team. Andy Flower is a great guy and a one man army. He united a team, which was down. Despite [the] change of owner and the captain, he made them perform.”
