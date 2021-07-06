Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Multan Sultans bowling coach Azhar Mahmood said left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir is one of the most in-demand players for T20 leagues around the world.

Mahmood’s comments come after Tanvir represented the Sultans and helped them win the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the eight games he played, the 36-year-old took five wickets at an average of 48 and an economy rate of 8.27.

“No one can doubt the utility of Sohail Tanvir for the team in terms of his skills, ability and experience,” Mahmood wrote in his blog for PakPassion.

“It’s no wonder that he is one of the most sought-after players in league cricket around the world.”

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31494 ( 15.57 % ) Babar Azam 141313 ( 69.84 % ) Steve Smith 5053 ( 2.5 % ) Ben Stokes 6200 ( 3.06 % ) Kane Williamson 8884 ( 4.39 % ) Joe Root 160 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1245 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 366 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5371 ( 2.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 611 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 442 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1190 ( 0.59 % )

