Azhar Mahmood: “It’s no wonder that he is one of the most sought-after players in league cricket around the world”
Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Multan Sultans bowling coach Azhar Mahmood said left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir is one of the most in-demand players for T20 leagues around the world.
Mahmood’s comments come after Tanvir represented the Sultans and helped them win the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
In the eight games he played, the 36-year-old took five wickets at an average of 48 and an economy rate of 8.27.
“No one can doubt the utility of Sohail Tanvir for the team in terms of his skills, ability and experience,” Mahmood wrote in his blog for PakPassion.
“It’s no wonder that he is one of the most sought-after players in league cricket around the world.”
