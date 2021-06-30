Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan batsman Asif Ali said since he bats in the middle order and is usually expected to score quick runs, he will likely perform two times out of 10.

He added that his average will also be around 25.

While this may not be highly impressive, Asif pointed out that many of the world’s top middle order batsmen, such as Australia’s Glenn Maxwell, England’s Jos Buttler and the West Indies’ Andre Russell, will have similar statistics.

“I will tell you something. People [here] don’t know that what’s the best average for a middle order batsman,” he told Cricwick as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“If you take a look at middle order batsmen around the world like Glenn Maxwell, Jos Buttler, Andre Russell and if you take a look at their average, it’s going be to around 25 and they only perform two out of 10 times.”

Asif recently represented Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored 224 runs in 12 matches, which included a top score of 75, at an average of 28 and a strike-rate of 167.16.

Despite his solid campaign, the 29-year-old was not picked for Pakistan’s upcoming tours of England and the West Indies.

