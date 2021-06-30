Give me a proper chance, Pakistan powerhouse who wants the selectors to trust him says

Pakistan powerhouse Asif Ali said he deserves a proper chance to show what he is capable of doing with the bat.

Asif also asked the selectors to trust him and let him play on a regular basis.

“If you trust someone then give him a proper chance,” he told Cricwick as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Asif recently represented Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored 224 runs in 12 matches, which included a top score of 75, at an average of 28 and a strike-rate of 167.16.

Despite his solid campaign, the 29-year-old was not picked for Pakistan’s upcoming tours of England and the West Indies.

