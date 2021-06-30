Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Pakistan batsman Asif Ali said big-hitting risk-takers like him have to be included in the team as they can win matches.
Asif has been in and out of the national team for quite some time and wants to cement a permanent spot for himself.
However, while he admitted that the way players like him play is a “gamble”, he pointed out that they can be extremely useful, and even the difference maker, in some games.
“People should understand that these players’ role is like playing a gamble and you have to play such players. In a crucial match like a semi-final, they could win you matches,” he told Cricwick as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Asif recently represented Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored 224 runs in 12 matches, which included a top score of 75, at an average of 28 and a strike-rate of 167.16.
Despite his decent campaign, the 29-year-old was not picked for Pakistan’s upcoming tours of England and the West Indies.
