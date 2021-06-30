Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan batsman Asif Ali said he usually only gets a few overs to bat, which doesn’t give him enough time to show what he can really do.

Asif bats lower down the order and most of the time, his job is to come in and score quick runs.

Since he can’t always deliver, he feels that he is unfairly criticised.

“I get only a few overs to play but on social media, they would say like Asif has only made 10 runs in three matches but people don’t take into consideration that I only [get] the last few overs to play. It’s the same case with every other player,” he told Cricwick as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Asif recently represented Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored 224 runs in 12 matches, which included a top score of 75, at an average of 28 and a strike-rate of 167.16.

Despite his solid campaign, the 29-year-old was not picked for Pakistan’s upcoming tours of England and the West Indies.

