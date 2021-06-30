Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan big-hitter Asif Ali said if he fails to perform in one game, he doesn’t know if he will be picked for the next match.

Asif noted that players should be assured that they will be continue to be backed despite how they do.

He pointed out that adopting this method will be beneficial for the national team as it will lead to better results.

“If you give [a] free hand to players that you will play all the matches [then the results would be better] but if we can’t perform in one match then we don’t know whether we will play the next game or not,” he told Cricwick as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Asif recently represented Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored 224 runs in 12 matches, which included a top score of 75, at an average of 28 and a strike-rate of 167.16.

Despite his solid campaign, the 29-year-old was not picked for Pakistan’s upcoming tours of England and the West Indies.

