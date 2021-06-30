Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Pakistan batsman Asif Ali said power-hitter Danish Aziz has shown that he can get the job done.
Aziz recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored 74 runs in three matches at an average of 37 and a strike-rate of 211.42.
His best performance came in the Kings’ 14-run win over the Quetta Gladiators as he smashed 45 runs off 13 balls, which included two boundaries and five sixes.
“Danish Aziz scored 45 off 13 balls and that innings helped Karachi Kings win the match. If you have played him as a power-hitter then he got the job done,” Asif told Cricwick as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
The 29-year-old played for Islamabad United in the PSL and accumulated 224 runs in 12 matches, which included a top score of 75, at an average of 28 and a strike-rate of 167.16.
Despite their decent campaigns, Asif and Aziz was not picked for Pakistan’s upcoming tours of England and the West Indies.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Have to let players like me play, Pakistan cricketer who thinks he can win matches says