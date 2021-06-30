Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi is a “brave cricketer”.

Rizwan added that given all the success Afridi has enjoyed throughout his illustrious career, he is a “great example for youngsters”.

His comments come after he captained the Multan Sultans to their first-ever Pakistan Super League (PSL) title.

Afridi was part of the team for the first leg of the tournament, but missed the Abu Dhabi portion of it due to a back injury.

In the four games he played, Afridi scored three runs at an average of 1.50 and a strike-rate of 50.

He also took two wickets at an average of 67.50 and an economy rate of nine.

“He is a brave cricketer and a great example for youngsters,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan will now be preparing for the tours of England and the West Indies, for which he has been included in the Test, ODI and T20 squads.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against England. The ODI series will begin on July 8 and conclude on July 13, while the T20 series will be held from July 16 to 20.

The tour of the West Indies will consist of five T20 Internationals and two Tests, with the T20 series getting underway on July 27 and ending on August 3.

As for the Test series, it will start on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

Pakistan Test Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Qadir

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 19939 ( 18.87 % ) Waqar Younis 2060 ( 1.95 % ) Javed Miandad 6511 ( 6.16 % ) Shahid Afridi 30606 ( 28.96 % ) Imran Khan 20191 ( 19.11 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2396 ( 2.27 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1679 ( 1.59 % ) Hanif Mohammad 267 ( 0.25 % ) Younis Khan 4075 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1695 ( 1.6 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6354 ( 6.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 7580 ( 7.17 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 822 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1496 ( 1.42 % ) Back

