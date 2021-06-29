No doubt about his skill level, Azhar Mahmood on Pakistan T20 freelancer

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood has heaped praise on left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir, saying there is no doubt about his skill level.
Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.
The 29-year-old is now a T20 freelancer as he features in different leagues around the world, but Mahmood reiterated that he is still an excellent bowler.
“There is no question about Amir’s skill level. He has been playing leagues all over the world but I don’t know about his issues with the team management,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
Amir recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took five wickets in 11 matches at an average of 69.80 and an economy rate of 8.37.
ALSO CHECK OUT: They haven’t been performing, Shoaib Akhtar on two Pakistan big-hitters who can wreak havoc