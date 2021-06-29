Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar said Fakhar Zaman and Sohail Akhtar failed to perform well for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Zaman and Sohail, who captained the Qalandars, were the main opening duo throughout the tournament.

Zaman scored 287 runs in 10 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 31.88 and a strike-rate of 121.09.

As for Sohail, he accumulated 149 runs in 10 games, which included a top score of 40, at an average of 14.90 and a strike-rate of 109.55.

Overall, the Qalandars were flying high at one point, but their season went downhill fast and they ended up missing out on the playoffs.

“Lahore Qalandars have wasted their chance. The Covid break gave them such a big opportunity but they said that we don’t want to win. They tried to lose every match,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“They proved that without the performance of their middle order they have no standing. Their openers haven’t been performing either. Lahore Qalandars missed a readymade chance and a huge opportunity.”

