Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood said if the team needs left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir, he should definitely be picked.
Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.
Should the 29-year-old opt to come out of retirement, Mahmood believes he can still be a useful asset for the men in green.
“I think it’s his decision but if Pakistan needs him, Amir should definitely play,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
Amir recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took five wickets in 11 matches at an average of 69.80 and an economy rate of 8.37.
