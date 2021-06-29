Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood said if the team needs left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir, he should definitely be picked.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

Should the 29-year-old opt to come out of retirement, Mahmood believes he can still be a useful asset for the men in green.

“I think it’s his decision but if Pakistan needs him, Amir should definitely play,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Amir recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took five wickets in 11 matches at an average of 69.80 and an economy rate of 8.37.

ALSO CHECK OUT: No doubt about his skill level, Azhar Mahmood on Pakistan T20 freelancer

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31395 ( 15.6 % ) Babar Azam 140455 ( 69.8 % ) Steve Smith 5041 ( 2.51 % ) Ben Stokes 6183 ( 3.07 % ) Kane Williamson 8818 ( 4.38 % ) Joe Root 159 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1234 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 365 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5337 ( 2.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 607 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 440 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1184 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31395 ( 15.6 % ) Babar Azam 140455 ( 69.8 % ) Steve Smith 5041 ( 2.51 % ) Ben Stokes 6183 ( 3.07 % ) Kane Williamson 8818 ( 4.38 % ) Joe Root 159 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1234 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 365 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5337 ( 2.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 607 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 440 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1184 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related