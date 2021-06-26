Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said the “door is open” for left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir to make a return if he decides to come out of retirement.
Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management leaves.
But, Misbah noted that should Amir decide to revive his international career, he will have to perform well in domestic cricket in order to get back into the national team.
“If he takes his retirement back and performs well, the door is open for him to make [a] comeback like every other player,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
