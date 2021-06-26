Misbah-ul-Haq: “Like I have said before, Amir was dropped because of injuries and performance and later he announced retirement”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir was dropped due to his poor performance and the injuries he suffered.
Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management leaves.
“Like I have said before, Amir was dropped because of injuries and performance and later he announced retirement,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.