No personal issue with him, Misbah on Pakistan player angry with the coaches

Misbah-ul-Haq said he has no personal issue with Mohammad Amir

Misbah-ul-Haq: “I have no personal issue with him, which I have stated before as well”

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said he has “no personal issue” with left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir.

This comes after Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management leaves.

But, Misbah reiterated that he has nothing against the talented 29-year-old.

“I have no personal issue with him, which I have stated before as well,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

