Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has told wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan to step up and show his real talent.

This comes after Azam failed to live up to expectations while playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 22-year-old, who is the son of former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, scored 174 runs in 10 matches, which included a top score of 47, at an average of 17.40 and a strike-rate of 133.84.

The Gladiators ended up finishing at the bottom of the table as they only won two of their 10 games.

“Great performance Shan! Very nice to see you make [a] good comeback. Multan Sultans playing great cricket indeed. Disappointing season for Quetta Gladiators. Azam needs to step up and perform to show his real talent to the world and critics,” Afridi said on Twitter.

Azam could make his international debut in the near future as he recently earned his maiden call-up to the Pakistan T20 side for the upcoming tours of England and the West Indies.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against England. The ODI series will begin on July 8 and conclude on July 13, while the T20 series will be held from July 16 to 20.

The tour of the West Indies will consist of five T20 Internationals and two Tests, with the T20 series getting underway on July 27 and ending on August 3.

As for the Test series, it will start on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

Pakistan Test Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Qadir

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes 441 ( 37.22 % ) No 744 ( 62.78 % )

