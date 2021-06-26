Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Peshawar Zalmi head coach Daren Sammy said he is a big fan of Pakistan pace bowler Shahnawaz Dahani.

Sammy said this is because the talented youngster has a great attitude, energy, confidence and skills.

Dahani played an instrumental role in helping the Multan Sultans win their first-ever PSL title as he took 20 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 17 and an economy rate of 8.42.

“Most definitely, loved his energy, attitude, and confidence but most of all his skills,” the West Indian all-rounder said in response to a post from ESPNcricinfo on Instagram as quoted by Khel Shel.

Dahani has retained his spot in the Pakistan’s Test squad for the upcoming two-Test series against the West Indies.

Pakistan’s tour of the West Indies will consist of five T20 Internationals and two Tests, with the T20 series getting underway on July 27 and ending on August 3.

As for the Test series, it will start on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

Pakistan Test Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood

Is Shahnawaz Dahani the next big thing? Yes! 573 ( 78.07 % ) No! 161 ( 21.93 % )

