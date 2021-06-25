Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed must promote himself up the batting order.
Pointing out the perfect position for Sarfaraz to bat, Moin said he must open or come one down.
His comments come following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where Sarfaraz captained the Quetta Gladiators.
The 34-year-old accumulated 321 runs in 10 games, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 45.85 and a strike-rate of 137.76.
“Sarfaraz didn’t perform well but he tried his best. I think he needs to promote himself in the batting order by opening or coming at one down, like Mohammad Rizwan,” Moin, who is the Gladiators’ head coach, told Cricket Pakistan.
“It gives the side an option to include an extra batsman and improves team combination.”
The Gladiators finished at the bottom of the table as they won only two of the 10 matches they played.
