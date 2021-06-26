Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has called on the owners of the Lahore Qalandars to sell him the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise.
Akhtar noted that the Rana brothers, consisting of Fawad, Atif and Sameen, “aren’t serious about cricket” and are “wasting the Lahore brand”.
He added that if he were to become the new owner, he would rename the team as the Lahore Express.
“I told [the] Rana brothers to sell me your team, I’ll rename it as Lahore Express and change the management. These owners and management aren’t serious about cricket, they are wasting the Lahore brand,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Khel Shel.
In the recently-concluded edition of the PSL, the Qalandars were flying high at one point but a string of losses resulted in them finishing fifth and missing out on the playoffs.
