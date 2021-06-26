Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said he doesn’t know why left-arm pace bowler Mohammad Amir has created such a big issue about being dropped from the team.

Amir has repeatedly attacked the current selection policy and retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management leaves.

But, Misbah cannot understand why “Amir thinks like that”, especially as he has, on more than one occasion, made it clear that the 29-year-old can still come back and represent his country.

“I don’t know why this issue has been created and why Amir thinks like that,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

