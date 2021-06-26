Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir will be considered for selection if the team needs him.

Amir has repeatedly attacked the current selection policy and retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management leaves.

Should Amir come out of retirement, Misbah noted that he will also need to perform well consistently in order to get picked.

“If he stays, performs well and the team needs him, he will [be] considered for selection. Whatever happened in the past, I don’t think about it,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Created a problem for no reason, Misbah-ul-Haq on Pakistan player who has repeatedly attacked the current selection policy

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31359 ( 15.63 % ) Babar Azam 139961 ( 69.78 % ) Steve Smith 5026 ( 2.51 % ) Ben Stokes 6174 ( 3.08 % ) Kane Williamson 8745 ( 4.36 % ) Joe Root 155 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1227 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 364 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5331 ( 2.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 607 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 440 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1182 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31359 ( 15.63 % ) Babar Azam 139961 ( 69.78 % ) Steve Smith 5026 ( 2.51 % ) Ben Stokes 6174 ( 3.08 % ) Kane Williamson 8745 ( 4.36 % ) Joe Root 155 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1227 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 364 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5331 ( 2.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 607 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 440 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1182 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related