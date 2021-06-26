Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir will be considered for selection if the team needs him.
Amir has repeatedly attacked the current selection policy and retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management leaves.
Should Amir come out of retirement, Misbah noted that he will also need to perform well consistently in order to get picked.
“If he stays, performs well and the team needs him, he will [be] considered for selection. Whatever happened in the past, I don’t think about it,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
