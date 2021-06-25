Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and Quetta Gladiators head coach Moin Khan said his son Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed failed to live up to expectations during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Azam, who recently earned his maiden call-up to the Pakistan T20 team for the upcoming tours of England and the West Indies, scored 174 runs in 10 matches at an average of 17.40 and a strike-rate of 133.84.

Sarfaraz, who captained the Gladiators, accumulated 321 runs in 10 games, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 45.85 and a strike-rate of 137.76.

“Azam and Sarfaraz also didn’t perform in accordance with expectations,” Moin told Cricket Pakistan.

The Gladiators finished at the bottom of the table as they only won two out of the 10 matches they played.

