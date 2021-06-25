Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood has asked whether there is a spot for him in the top order after he was recalled to the national team.

Maqsood, who last played international cricket in January 2016, could make his comeback soon as he replaced Haider Ali in Pakistan’s squad for the tours of England and the West Indies.

Haider was withdrawn from the national team after he and fellow Zalmi player Umaid Asif breached the PSL’s Health and Safety Protocols by meeting with people outside the bio-secure bubble.

In addition to that, Haider and Umaid were suspended for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final.

Maqsood was brilliant throughout the PSL as he scored 428 runs in 12 games for the Multan Sultans, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 47.55 and a strike-rate of 156.77.

Thanks to his efforts, the Sultans won their first-ever PSL title as they beat the Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs.

“Obviously, everyone dreams about playing for the national side but you also have to look at whether there is place for me in the top order [in the] Pakistan team. If I get the opportunity, I will try to do well,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

