Made some mistakes, Pakistan Super League head coach says

Former national captain and Quetta Gladiators head coach Moin Khan has admitted that he may have made some mistakes in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Moin’s comments come after the Gladiators finished at the bottom of the points table with only two wins in the 10 matches they played.

However, while he accepted his errors, Moin noted that the players have to shoulder the blame as well as they didn’t perform and had a very relaxed attitude.

“I might have made some mistakes as head coach too but ultimately it’s the players’ job to go out and perform on the field, which they weren’t able to do,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“There was [a] lack of a proper approach by the players and they seemed relaxed, which caused problems for us.”

