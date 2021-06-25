Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood believes he is at his most effective when batting in the top order.

Maqsood was in stellar form in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he scored 428 runs in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 47.55 and a strike-rate of 156.77.

Thanks to his efforts, the Sultans won their first-ever PSL title as they beat the Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs.

“I’m thankful to the team management for making me play in the top order as I feel that I’m most effective in [that] position,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The 34-year-old last played international cricket in January 2016, but could make his comeback soon as he replaced Haider Ali in Pakistan’s squad for the tours of England and the West Indies.

Haider was withdrawn from the national team after he and fellow Zalmi player Umaid Asif breached the PSL’s Health and Safety Protocols by meeting with people outside the bio-secure bubble.

In addition to that, Haider and Umaid were suspended for the PSL final.

