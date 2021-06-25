Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood said his performance and shot selection has become a lot better as of late.

His comments come after his brilliant performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 428 runs in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 47.55 and a strike-rate of 156.77.

Thanks to his efforts, the Sultans won their first-ever PSL title as they beat the Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs.

“My shot selection is better and my performance in both domestic and international cricket is much-improved in the top order,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The 34-year-old last played international cricket in January 2016, but could make his comeback soon as he replaced Haider Ali in Pakistan’s squad for the tours of England and the West Indies.

Haider was withdrawn from the national team after he and fellow Zalmi player Umaid Asif breached the PSL’s Health and Safety Protocols by meeting with people outside the bio-secure bubble.

In addition to that, Haider and Umaid were suspended for the PSL final.

